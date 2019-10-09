JANET KAE BIXLER, 76, a lifelong resident of Berne, Ind., passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born June 18, 1943 in Adams County, Ind., she was united in marriage to Fred Bixler on Jan. 14, 1962 at First Mennonite Church in Berne. Survivors include her husband, Fred Bixler of Berne, Ind.; sons, Bob (Lisa) Bixler of Geneva, Ind. and Dr. Scott (Joni) Bixler of Berne, Ind.; daughter, Aimee (Dr. Jay) Hwang of Chicago, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Kylee Bixler, Braden Bixler, Emily Hwang, Brooklyn Bixler, Gracyn Bixler, Ella Hwang, and Kapri Bixler. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at First Mennonite Church in Berne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne. Preferred memorials to Swiss Village Samaritan Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019