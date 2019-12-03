JANET L. ALBRIGHT

JANET L. ALBRIGHT, 67, of Wolcottville, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her residence. Born Jan. 6, 1952, in LaGrange, she was a daughter of Albert Lee and Edith M. (Kelly) Cottrill. Janet worked at Machine-Rite in LaGrange, was a phlebotomist at Parkview Hospitals and she worked part-time at the Twin 6 in Wolcottville. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Edith M. and Gerald Scott of Avilla; a daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Lacey of Wolcottville; a son, Stacey (Amanda) Albright of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nine grandchildren, Dustin Lacey, Michael Lacey Jr., Jessica Lacey, Nathan Lacey, Delaynee Amerosa, Anthony Albright, Carson Cinalli, Layla Albright, and Samantha Freed; four sisters, Nancy Lambright of Fort Wayne, Suzie (Chuck) Cauwels of Florida, Becky (Larry) Taylor of Elkhart, and Debra (John) Kroemer of Fort Wayne; and a "6th sister", Kathy Boling of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Lee Cottrill. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Frurip - May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind., with viewing from noon until service time. The Rev. Ken Weaver and John Kroemer officiating. Viewing also from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to Cancer Services of Fort Wayne; Parkview Home Health & Hospice; or Hello Gorgeous. Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2019
