JANET L. (PULLEY) DADIRAS
JANET L. (PULLEY) DADIRAS, 78, of Hartford City, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 4:08 p.m., surrounded by her family at University Nursing Center in Upland, Ind., after a five year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She was born on Saturday, Sept. 12, 1942, in Montgomery County, Ind. Loving survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Margie) Dadiras of Pine, Colo.; son, Ron (Bruce) Dadiras of Tuscola, Ill.; sisters, Ruth Ann Hawker of Charlottesville, Va., and Barbara (Keith) Shrader of Hartford City, Ind.; brothers, David (Barb) Pulley of Indianapolis, Ind., Rich (Julie) Pulley of Sheridan, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Chester "Chet" Pulley; and mother, Katherine Theresa (Devitt) Pulley. A graveside service celebrating Janet's life is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Van Buren Cemetery, Van Buren, Ind., followed by interment. Pastor Al Soultz officiating. Preferred memorials to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Indianapolis, IN 46278. Arrangements by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 14, 2020.
