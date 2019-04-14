JANET L. FETT, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla. Born on July 28, 1932 in Greenville, Mich., she was the daugher of the late Edward and Aliene (Briggs) Miller. Janet is survived by her children, Dan Fett of Auburn, Dennis (Jodi) Fett of Fort Wayne, and Lisa Fett of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 1978; and a brother, Douglas Miller. No service will be held. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla. To leave a condolence visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019