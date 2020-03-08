JANET L. MILLER, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born on May 6, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Clella (Payton) Rigsby. On June 6, 1961, Janet married Darrell L. Miller, who preceded her in death on July 27, 2006. Together, they had four children: Blaine Miller of Butler, Joel Miller of Fort Wayne, Jamie (Steve Nelson) Miller of Fort Wayne, and Dara (Chris) Glass of Palm City, Fla., all surviving. Janet is also survived by six grandchildren, Meghan, Cameron, Colin, Christian, Gabriel, and Dariona; sisters, Martha (Ned) Longardner, Silvie Martin, Birdeen Sweet, Mae (Tip) Belvin, and Barbara Smith; and brothers, Kenny (Martha) Rigsby, Ted Rigsby, and Jim (Mary) Rigsby. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Vic, Mike, and Ray Rigsby; and sister, Josephine Johnson. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Hospice or Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020