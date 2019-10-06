JANET LEA BERRY, aka James Berry, 72, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehab Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Indianapolis, Ind. on May 10, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Florence F. Berry. Janet eventually settled in Fort Wayne in 1981. A classical music aficionado, Janet hosted a Toscanini program on WIPU-FM and WLAB in the mid '80s. Over the years she worked at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne in the Maintenance Department as well as the Child Care Center, and volunteered at several community organizations, notably among them Matthew 25 and St. Joseph Hospital. She is survived by her daughters, Florence Trilling Berry and Kimberly Sue (Danny) Pierson, both of Martinsville, Ind.; as well as her beloved dog, Sparky. Janet was also preceded in death by her brother, Mark (Lillian) Berry of Indianapolis, Ind. and her very dear friend, Virginia Willig. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there from noon until service. She will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Matthew 25. To sign the online guestbook visit www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019