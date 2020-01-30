JANET LILL CAERO, 87, joined her parents and many siblings in heaven on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Born Oct. 9, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Janet was the the ninth of 13 children of Loretta Graf Lill and Joseph C. Lill, M.D. She attended St. Peter's Elementary School and Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, and Barry College in Florida. In 1952, she married Jose Caero of Cochabamba, Bolivia, at St. John the Baptist Church in Fort Wayne. Janet and Jose lived in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Ind., Cochabamba and San Diego, Calif., before finally settling in Fort Worth, Texas. Janet is survived by her husband, Jose; children, Joseph (Roxanna) Caero, M.D., Maria Conley, Martha (John) Jacobi, Stephen (Cathy) Caero, Tricia (Keith) Hunter, and Laura (Steve) Altus; 21 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rosary and visitation is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Thompson's Harveson Cole Funeral Home, Fort Worth, Texas. Memorial donations in Janet's name can be made to Holy Family Catholic School, 6150 Pershing, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020