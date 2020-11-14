JANET M. GEORGE, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Born Nov. 22, 1934, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Dorothy (Koehl) Fox. She retired in 1990 after more than 18 years of service as a sales clerk for Sears and Roebuck Co. She is survived by her sons, Harold "Sonny" E. George III of Fort Wayne, Anthony "Tony" L. (Lisa) George of New Haven and Paul Andrew "Andy" (Poksun) George of Fort Wayne; daughters, Patricia (Larry) Russell of Coesse, Marijo (Steve) Skiver of Kokomo and Michele L Hill, of Madison, Ala.; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy A. Howey. She was also preceded in death by her husband of more than 68 years, Harold E. George on Oct. 30, 2020; sisters, Mary L. Zuber, Martha R. Roberts and Barbara Campos; and brother, Ronald Fox. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association
