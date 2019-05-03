JANET MAE MARTIN, 79, of Albion, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 6:30 a.m., at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City where she was admitted on Saturday. Born Aug. 6, 1939, in Du Quion, Ill., she was the only child of the late Myron A. and E. Jane (Turner) Millhorn. She graduated from North Side High School, Fort Wayne in 1957. On Sept. 14, 1963, she was united in marriage to William F. Martin Sr. The couple made their home in Fort Wayne until moving to Big Lake, in Noble County in 1974. William died on April 26, 2018. She was employed by Alcoils, Columbia City for 23 years. Janet enjoyed the hot, muggy weather of the summer and was fond of flowers. She was an avid reader and also liked collecting humming bird figurines and collectibles. She was regularly found baking with her granddaughter, Abby. She is survived by two sons, William F. (Ingrid) Martin Jr. of Albion and John (Tami) Martin of South Whitley; two aunts, Mamie Mattheisen and Faye Dunnagan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the service. Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2019