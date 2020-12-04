JANET MARIE BAYNE, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's. Born on the first day of summer in 1949, in Decatur, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Loretta Ginter. Janet was a cosmetologist, not only making people beautiful, but raising a beautiful family. Other than living in Colorado for a few years, where she made very close friends, she called Indiana home her entire life. Janet loved watching her grandchildren at sporting events, interior decorating, and traveling near and far to such places as Florida and Arizona during snowbird season, Europe, Mexico, Caribbean Islands, and Hawaii. Mostly, Janet loved going with family and friends in search of bargains, shopping on any day possible. Of all things, Janet has seen and done, she found her friends and family to be more valuable than any material thing. She's survived by her husband of 49 years, Terry Bayne; daughter, Amy (Bill) of Grand Junction, Colo.; son, Brandon (Tara) of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, April, Conner, Anna, and Haley; and sibling, Craig (Erin) Ginter. Janet has too many friends to list here, she will be missed by all. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Bowers Cemetery, Fort Wayne. "She is now with Jesus, resting in his care." Family requests memorials to Parkinson's Foundation.