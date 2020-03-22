JANET MARIE KAMPSCHMIDT, 101, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born March 2, 1919, in Norwood, Ohio, Janet graduated from Newport High School, in Kentucky. She married the late Bernie Kampschmidt in 1940 and celebrated 56 years of marriage. Janet was a loving wife, grandmother, and great - grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all. She graced all who knew her with unwavering love and loyalty, sense of humor and an infectious laugh. "She will always be our touchstone." Janet was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. Her greatest joy was to cheer on her family in all their adventures. Janet is survived by four children, Mary Anne (John) Monroe of Ohio, Charles Kampschmidt of Fort Wayne, Barbara Kampschmidt of Ossian, and Bernie (Janie) Kampschmidt of Texas; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two nephews, and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie; daughter, Ruth (Larry) Gerardot; infant son, Gerard; parents, Marie and Charles Fisher; and sister, Shirley (Ernest) Bauer. There will be a private service. A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home whose loving care and support made it possible for her to fulfill her wish to remain in her home. To leave condolences for the Kampschmidt family, visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020