Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET MARIE KAMPSCHMIDT. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

JANET MARIE KAMPSCHMIDT, 101, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born March 2, 1919, in Norwood, Ohio, Janet graduated from Newport High School, in Kentucky. She married the late Bernie Kampschmidt in 1940 and celebrated 56 years of marriage. Janet was a loving wife, grandmother, and great - grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all. She graced all who knew her with unwavering love and loyalty, sense of humor and an infectious laugh. "She will always be our touchstone." Janet was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. Her greatest joy was to cheer on her family in all their adventures. Janet is survived by four children, Mary Anne (John) Monroe of Ohio, Charles Kampschmidt of Fort Wayne, Barbara Kampschmidt of Ossian, and Bernie (Janie) Kampschmidt of Texas; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two nephews, and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie; daughter, Ruth (Larry) Gerardot; infant son, Gerard; parents, Marie and Charles Fisher; and sister, Shirley (Ernest) Bauer. There will be a private service. A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home whose loving care and support made it possible for her to fulfill her wish to remain in her home. To leave condolences for the Kampschmidt family, visit



JANET MARIE KAMPSCHMIDT, 101, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born March 2, 1919, in Norwood, Ohio, Janet graduated from Newport High School, in Kentucky. She married the late Bernie Kampschmidt in 1940 and celebrated 56 years of marriage. Janet was a loving wife, grandmother, and great - grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all. She graced all who knew her with unwavering love and loyalty, sense of humor and an infectious laugh. "She will always be our touchstone." Janet was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. Her greatest joy was to cheer on her family in all their adventures. Janet is survived by four children, Mary Anne (John) Monroe of Ohio, Charles Kampschmidt of Fort Wayne, Barbara Kampschmidt of Ossian, and Bernie (Janie) Kampschmidt of Texas; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two nephews, and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie; daughter, Ruth (Larry) Gerardot; infant son, Gerard; parents, Marie and Charles Fisher; and sister, Shirley (Ernest) Bauer. There will be a private service. A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home whose loving care and support made it possible for her to fulfill her wish to remain in her home. To leave condolences for the Kampschmidt family, visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close