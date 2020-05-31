JANET MAXINE SCHLATTER, 91, of Fort Wayne, Ind., was carried to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born on Nov. 13, 1928, in Union City, Ohio, she was the daughter of Millard and Helen Eikenbery . She was 18 years old when she and a fellow student at Manchester College, Donald Schlatter, fell in love. Janet and Don were married on June 26, 1949, in the Apostolic Christian Church in Leo, Ind. Janet had a strong faith in Jesus from a very young age. In 1953, she and Don travelled by ship to Thailand, where they began a fruitful missionary career with New Tribes Mission which continued for 52 years. Janet's family will always remember her as a devoted mother and a dedicated partner to Don in their ministry. She provided a good education to her children in their remote location in northern Thailand, in a simple home filled with love and laughter. The decades of their ministry among the Lawa people resulted in many thriving churches which cherish the complete Bible translated into their language. Janet is survived by her husband, Don; her children, Rachel (Mark) Steffen of Missouri, Phil (Faith) Schlatter of Indiana, Tom (Margie) Schlatter of Missouri, Joanna (Peter) Fama of Thailand, Mary (Clark) Aspinwall of Thailand; 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Her family and countless friends around the world honor her memory as a woman sustained by deep love and strong faith. "Our Heavenly Father has welcomed his faithful servant to her eternal home." Private services were held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Grabill Missionary Church at a later date. Preferred memorials to the Bru Translation Fund, c/o Clark and Mary Aspinwall, www.Ethnos360 / ethnos360.org / missionaries /clark-and-mary-aspinwall. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.