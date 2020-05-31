JANET SIRCEY
JANET SIRCEY, on Thursday May 28, 2020, two deer, a small buck and a doe wandered in to the front yard of Janet Sircey and escorted her to heaven. Janet was born in New Cumberland Pa., in 1927. She graduated from nursing school in Harrisburg in 1947 as a cadet nurse and volunteered to work in the VA Hospital in Oteen, N.C. There she met James Sircey and they married in 1949. They had three children, James W. (Jeannie) Sircey of Angola, Ind., Jan W. (Jody) Sircey of Fort Wayne and Jeni W. Sircey (Chris) Morken of Land O'Lakes, Fla. She was a wonderful grandma to eight grandchildren and Gigi to 11 great-grandchildren. Janet was a member of St. Joe United Methodist Church and loved to serve her church family in many ways. Janet had many hobbies including knitting, golfing and swimming but her favorite thing to do was spend time with family and friends. She met her dear friends each morning for breakfast. She loved to travel but she always came back to the end of the pier at Lake James. Life took Janet, along with her husband Jim on many adventures. They traveled through the Midwest with Jim's bowling team and became life long friends with his team mates and their wives. She worked at Parkview Hospital - Randalia for 37 years, retiring in 1989. Janet's family would like to thank Ashley P and Heartland Hospice for their love and support. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 40 years, James. The family will have a celebration on life at a later date. Memorials to Heartland Hospice, Fort Wayne or St. Joe United Methodist Church.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
