JANICE A. GIANNI, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. She was a resident of Lutheran Life Village South for the past five years where she enjoyed Wii bowling and bingo, as well as all of the people that she interacted with (staff and residents alike). Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pa., and enjoyed going back home to visit her friends and family that still reside there. Janice loved to read, cook, watch the birds at her bird feeder (especially the cardinals), and spend time with her family. She would always send out birthday cards to her children and grandchildren and sign off with her signature phrase, "Angels be with you". Now it's her turn. Janice is survived by her sister, Nancy (Joe) Schoedel; sons, John (Pam) and Paul (Pam); daughters, Lori (Phil) Wenino and Sharon (Mark) Charron; nephew, John (Shelly) Schoedel; niece, Diane (Jeff) Maple; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren and with one expected in September. Details regarding a service to celebrate Janice's life will be relayed in the near future.