JANICE A. MYERS, 81, of Keystone, passed away in the early morning on Monday, March 11, 2019. Surviving relatives include one son, Steve (Rhonda) Myers of Bluffton; two daughters, Cheryl (John) Aschliman of Bluffton and Jennifer (Mike) Pursifull of Keystone; along with nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Petroleum United Methodist Church, with calling from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial at Stahl Cemetery. A compete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE A. MYERS.
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019