JANICE A. MYERS

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE A. MYERS.

JANICE A. MYERS, 81, of Keystone, passed away in the early morning on Monday, March 11, 2019. Surviving relatives include one son, Steve (Rhonda) Myers of Bluffton; two daughters, Cheryl (John) Aschliman of Bluffton and Jennifer (Mike) Pursifull of Keystone; along with nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Petroleum United Methodist Church, with calling from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial at Stahl Cemetery. A compete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
Funeral Home
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.