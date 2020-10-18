JANICE "JANA" ANN WILLIAMS, 33, passed away on Sunday, Oct, 11, 2020, from injuries received in a home fire. born Oct. 8, 1987 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Dr. Lloyd and Brenda Williams. Jana received her degrees from DePauw University and IPFW. She worked as a nurse for Pediatrics Associates, Inc. She is survived by her husband, Eric Deford; son, Owen Deford; her parents; siblings, Jack Williams, Drew (Laura) Williams, and Pete Williams; and grandfathers, Lloyd Williams, Jr. and Steve Grzych. Jana was preceded in death by her two daughters, Lily Eloise Deford and Hazel Olivia Deford, who passed away from the home fire on Sept. 24, 2020. Private family services will be held at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Jana, Lily and Hazel may be made to the Pediatric Unit at Lutheran Hospital or to Hope House. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Deford and Williams families may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com