JANICE B. HELLER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lyle and Rosemary Smith. She worked for a short time as a nurse at Lutheran Hospital but then chose to devote her life to raising her kids. "She will live on in our hearts forever." She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Heller; son, Jeff Heller; daughters, Chrissy Heller and Angie (Andrew) Adamisin; grandchildren, Dayton Heller, Mason and Lilli Heller, Eleanor, Everett, and Evelyn Adamisin; cousin, Terri (Ralph) Rearick; and her beloved animals. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the church. Burial will take place at Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial may be made to the family or Autism Speaks.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019