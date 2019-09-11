Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE B. HELLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANICE B. HELLER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lyle and Rosemary Smith. She worked for a short time as a nurse at Lutheran Hospital but then chose to devote her life to raising her kids. "She will live on in our hearts forever." She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Heller; son, Jeff Heller; daughters, Chrissy Heller and Angie (Andrew) Adamisin; grandchildren, Dayton Heller, Mason and Lilli Heller, Eleanor, Everett, and Evelyn Adamisin; cousin, Terri (Ralph) Rearick; and her beloved animals. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the church. Burial will take place at Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial may be made to the family or Autism Speaks.



JANICE B. HELLER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lyle and Rosemary Smith. She worked for a short time as a nurse at Lutheran Hospital but then chose to devote her life to raising her kids. "She will live on in our hearts forever." She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Heller; son, Jeff Heller; daughters, Chrissy Heller and Angie (Andrew) Adamisin; grandchildren, Dayton Heller, Mason and Lilli Heller, Eleanor, Everett, and Evelyn Adamisin; cousin, Terri (Ralph) Rearick; and her beloved animals. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the church. Burial will take place at Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial may be made to the family or Autism Speaks. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close