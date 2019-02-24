Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JANICE C. DOEHRMANN, 77, passed away Saturday Feb. 23, 2019, at Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late John Worline and Elizabeth Saaf Lee. Janice graduated from North Side High School in 1960 and Parkview School of Nursing in 1963. She lived in Wolcottville, Ind. for several years, before returning to Fort Wayne to be near her family. She worked at Parkview Behavioral Health as a Nursing Care Manager for 39 years and retired in 2001. Janice was a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Wolcottivlle Ind. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, taking rides in the country and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Christopher A. (Penny) Doehrmann of Fort Wayne, Ind., Kirk D. (Kim) Doehrmann of Columbia City, Ind., Charles A. (Nichole) Doehrmann of Huntertown, Ind.; brother, Dennis Dellinger of Ohio; sisters, Darlene Kipfer of Hamilton Ind., Cyndi Werner of Arizona; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Janice was also preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, David W. Doehrmann. Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday Feb. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E. 700 S, Wolcottville Ind., or Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit



1140 Lake Ave

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

