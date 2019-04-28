Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE E. SPRANGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANICE E. SPRANGER, 86, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born Oct. 12, 1932, in Zanesville, Ind., she was the daughter of the late George and Dolly Weeks. Janice attended North Side High School. She enjoyed making memories and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a good homemaker and always provided well for her family. She is survived by her children, Casey Spranger and Ricky Spranger; grandchildren, Ellen (Chris Riesener) Tieman, Robyn Spranger, Rachel Fortriece, and Rikki Spranger; and great-grandchildren, Seth William Tieman, Phillip Riesener, Erabella Zent, Keegan Fortriece, and Lincoln Allen Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern Spranger Sr.; son, Lavern Spranger Jr.; and three brothers, Norb Weeks, Robert Weeks and Dick Weeks. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the funeral home.



