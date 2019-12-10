JANICE "JAN" ELAINE TUPPER-DREYER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Born Jan. 13, 1950, in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of John and Bertha (Spohn) Hill. She was a member of The Journey - Free Methodist Church. She loved sewing, gardening, cooking, and attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She is survived by her husband, John Dreyer; her children, Paul Tupper of Washington, D.C., and his husband, Toku Kawata; John Tupper of Fort Wayne, and his wife, Jamie, and their children, Jessica, Dylan and Cameron; stepson, Joseph Dreyer of Atlanta, Ga., and his husband, Raymond Lam; stepson, Justin Dreyer of Fort Wayne; brothers and sister, Jerry, Robert, Paul, and Norma, and their families, including many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judith; and brother, Jim. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with a showing one hour before. Calling service is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to The Journey - Free Methodist Church. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 10, 2019