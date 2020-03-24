Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE GALBREATH LARMORE. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

JANICE GALBREATH LARMORE, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born June 27, 1940, in Findlay, Ohio, she was the daughter of Dr. Walter and Sara (Newton) Gal breath. Jan attended Purdue University and received her Bachelor of Science in Education. Upon graduating she married Philip Larmore and moved to Bloomington, Ind. She taught school for several years in Monrovia, Ind., while helping put her husband through law school. She moved to Fort Wayne with her husband making the city her home for nearly 50 years. Jan was active in the community as a member of the Junior League. She was a volunteer with the Philharmonic, First Presbyterian Senior outreach as well as active in other charitable organizations. She worked for several local banks throughout her adult life. Jan will be remembered for her wicked sense of humor and love for her family. She is survived by her sons, Dave (Carolyn) Larmore and Ken (Karla) Larmore; daughter, Ann (James) Andis; grandchildren, Harrison, Kaitlyn, Sarah, and Claire Larmore; and sister Carolyn (Galbreath) Savage of Portland, Ore. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of of 56 years, Philip H. Larmore. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer "when we can all hug and comfort one another." As an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Allen County S.P.C.A. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral & Cremation Services.



