JANICE JOANN HORINE, 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Dunkirk, Ind. on June 20, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William and Nancy Hatch. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and an active member and leader of Bible Study Fellowship for many years. Janice was in the banking industry for more than 25 years and was very involved with Jorgensen YMCA. Janice adored her grandchildren and was very active in their lives. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Darwin Horine; children, Susan (Tim) Domer, and Steven (Sherri) Horine; grandchildren, Mary and Samuel Horine; and sisters, Leotta Ridenour and Jama Gibson. She was also preceded in death by 11 siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior.. Pastor Tom Eggold officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Entombment will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 19, 2019