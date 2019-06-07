JANICE KAY BRINEMAN, 58, of Churubusco, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indiana polis. Survived by her husband, Jim Brine man; daughter, Kimberly (Adam) Goble; son, Roger (Gladys Ryes) Brineman; father, Don Hyndman; sister, Debra (Landry) Linn; grandchildren, Avery, Greyson and Alyssa. Preceded by her mother, Joan (McCoy) Hyndman; and a grandson, Everett Rhys. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Churubusco United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Family will also receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorials to Ovarian Cancer Awareness. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 7, 2019