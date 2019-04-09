Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE L. SHANK. View Sign

JANICE L. SHANK, 84, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 15, 1934, in Gardner, Mass., she was the daughter of the late George and Louise Marean. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, traveling, cruises, TV, and the beaches of New Hampshire and Maine. Janice and Clyde enjoyed raising their sons and greatly enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janice is survived by her husband of 66 years, Clyde Shank of Fort Wayne; sons, Steven (Diane) Shank of Fort Wayne and Thomas E. (Alicia) Shank of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Janice was preceded in death by her son, Philip Shank; and brothers, George L. Marean Jr. and Vincent A. Marean. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Mathew 25. To sign the online guestbook, visit



