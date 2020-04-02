JANICE M. DOEHRMAN, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne. Born July 9, 1938 in Oak Park, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Ruswick) Jacobson. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry D. Doehrman; children, Robert (Lisa) Doehrman and Sherry (Brian) Puglise; grandchildren, Amber Doehr-man, Austin Doehrman, Braden Puglise, and Marissa Puglise; two step-grandchildren, Austin (McKinzee) Lawson and Dustin Lawson; one great- grandson, Korsen Lawson; and brother, Charles (Barbara) Jacobson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert A. Jacobson. A private family service will be held. Preferred memorials are to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven or National MS Society. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2020