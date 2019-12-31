|
|
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
JANICE REBECCA LOGAN, 73, of Orland, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home. Born Dec. 17, 1946, in Elkhart, Ind., Jan graduated from Elkhart Central High and Indiana University Indiana, Bloomington, Ind., where she graduated with a fine arts degree. Jan met her husband, Jim Logan after college, and they were married on Aug. 10, 1974 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Ind. She enjoyed painting, garage sales, spending time with her nieces and nephews, and taking many road trips. Survivors include her husband, Jim Logan of Orland, Ind.; mother, Pauline (Winebrenner) Billman of Carson City, Nev.; brothers, David McDonald of Sparks, Nev., and James McDonald of Washington, DC.; sister, Karen Bowman of Carson City, Nev.; brothers-in-law, David Logan and Joseph Logan, both of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Patricia (Bruce) Stark of Fort Wayne; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Jan was preceded in death by her father, Lyle McDonald; brother, Tom McDonald; and sister-in-law, Sharon Logan. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind., with with calling from noon to 2 p.m. Father Bernard Zajdel officiating. Burial will be at a later time. Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind. (260)495-2915. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019
