JANICE S. LEHRMAN, 90, of Monroeville, passed away at 2:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Adams - Heritage in Monroeville. She was united in marriage to Donald H. Lehrman on Jan. 14, 1951, in Monroeville United Methodist Church and they enjoyed 66 years together. Donald preceded her in death May 14, 2017. Surviving are her sons, Dean (Janice) Lehrman of Hoagland and Lynn (Jeanne) Lehrman of Spencerville; daughters, Susan (Glenn) Watts of Decatur and Joni (Dale) Zeigler of Fort Wayne; sister, Karen Bowman of Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Regina Miller (in infancy) and Norma Guenin; brother, Robert Miller. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at East Liberty United Methodist Church in Monroeville, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019