JANICE SORGEN, 81, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. Janice graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1957 and married the love of her life, Russell. She worked as an administrative assistant at Sears, and attended Ivy Tech. Both Janice and Russell bowled in a league every Saturday night for many years. They appreciated and enjoyed the many good friends that they had in Fort Wayne, and their kind neighbors in Edgewood Park. She was an avid gardener, but her greatest joy was traveling throughout the country by Trailer with her family. Retirement winters were spent in Mission, Texas, where they began Western-style dancing. Janice will be dearly missed by her son, Russel; and daughter, Cynthia. Special in her life were Kim Garver; her son-in-law, Eric; and her grandchildren, Ryan, Daniel and Benjamin; plus many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; parents, Irene and Cleon Richardson; sister, Phyllis Levy; and brother, Phillip. "Please join us for a memorial gathering" from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., to honor both Janice and Russell. A memorial ceremony for both will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery Chapel, 6600 Covington Road.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2020