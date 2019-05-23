Guest Book View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 E. Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM First Assembly of God 1400 W. Washington Center Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Service 1:00 PM First Assembly of God 1400 W. Washington Center Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JANIE GOLDEN HUNT, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Golden Years Home-stead/ Visiting Nurse Hospice Services in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 11, 1931, in Newbern, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Viola (Chapman) Pinkston. Janie graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne. She then continued her education at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne where she obtained her associate's degree in business. She then earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Indiana University in Fort Wayne. She finalized her education with a master's degree from the University of Phoenix in education. On Jan. 14, 1960, she married Herbert Hunt Jr. at Shepherd of the City Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. She retired from Magnavox in Fort Wayne after 30 years of service. She then worked as a school teacher for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 15 years. She also received her Pastoral License from the Anderson University Church of God. She and her husband founded Dove Tree Nursing Facility in Fort Wayne. Janie and Herbert are members of First Assembly of God in Fort Wayne. She was a member of the Lions Club and enjoyed volunteering within the community. Together, Janie and her husband were foster parents for over 25 years. They were awarded Indiana foster parent of the year in 1994. She loved to sew, make drapes and clothing, cook, tend to her rose garden, and travel. Janie was very family oriented and loved to spend time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family and friends. Surviving are her husband, Herbert Hunt Jr.; children, Daniel (Cho) Hunt, Sheila (Andre) Cuffy, Jerry (Pat) Hunt, Krista "Vickie" (Brian) Andrews, Amethyst Hunt, Detrick Hunt, Doresa Hunt, Cory Hunt, Richard (Katie) Dallape, Krystal Hunt, Darrin Hunt, Kasey Hunt, Dillon Hunt, Breon Hunt, and Shatera Hunt; 56 grandchildren; and 107 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825). Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to First Assembly of God Sunday School Fund. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



