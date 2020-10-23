1/1
JANINE L. (ORDWAY) RILEY
JANINE L. (ORDWAY) RILEY, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, surrounded by family. Born March 22, 1957, in Auburn, she was a daughter of Jerry L. and Janet L. (Roose) Ordway. She was a 1975 graduate of DeKalb High School. Janine worked as a System Designer for KLF / G3 / ConvergeOne in Fort Wayne for the past 38 years. She was a member of the Waterloo United Methodist Church. Janine loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Lincoln. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Staci Riley of Fort Wayne; grandson, Lincoln Riley of Fort Wayne; life partner, Tom Rountree of Fort Wayne; mother and her husband, Janet Ordway-Surber and Ken Surber of Waterloo; sister, Jacqueline Evans of Waterloo; nephew, Tyler Evans of Waterloo; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Ordway; maternal grandparents, Gordon Roose and Pauline Sanderson; and paternal grandparents, Wayne and Zella Ordway. Service is 11 a.m. Monday at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. The Rev. Dr. William Curry officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the education fund for Janine's grandson, Lincoln Riley, c/o Michael Riley. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
OCT
26
Service
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
