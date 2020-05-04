JANINE MAE EVANS
JANINE MAE EVANS, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born Feb. 1, 1940, in Uniontown, Ala., she was a daughter of Shepard Evans and Mary Francis Shepard. She leaves to cherish her memories with her son, Lovelace Evans (Ann Johnson); niece, Kathy Walker; brothers, sisters, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her love, Charlie "Smitty" Jack Smith; son, Lavon (Sydneka) Walker; her special nephew, Archie (Loretta) Evans; and granddaughter, Danielle Johnson.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
