Or Copy this URL to Share

JANINE MAE EVANS, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born Feb. 1, 1940, in Uniontown, Ala., she was a daughter of Shepard Evans and Mary Francis Shepard. She leaves to cherish her memories with her son, Lovelace Evans (Ann Johnson); niece, Kathy Walker; brothers, sisters, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her love, Charlie "Smitty" Jack Smith; son, Lavon (Sydneka) Walker; her special nephew, Archie (Loretta) Evans; and granddaughter, Danielle Johnson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store