JANIS B. EALING, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. She was born Feb. 15, 1924, in Bel-more, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elmer Leroy and Viola Ann (Wallen) Parker. Janis worked at General Electric and was a member at Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene. Surviving are her husband, Earl Ealing; daughter, Pamela (Kevin) Gibson; son, Richard (Susan) Ealing; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Ealing. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to Heart to Heart Hospice. Online condolences left to www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019