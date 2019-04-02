JANYCE L. KELLER, 76, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born in Barber ton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Harris and Ruth Harris-Johns. Janyce worked as a teacher for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 35 years. She is survived by her children, Joe (Angie) Keller, Julie (Nate) Delagrange and Jenna (Joel) Allen; and grandchildren, Gracie, Austin, Kylie, Tyler, Myka, Leah, Zachary, Paige, Bryce, and Kate. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jack Keller. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
