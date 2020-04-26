JARED WILLIAM STEWART, 30, of Fort Wayne, left this world on Friday, April 17, 2020, after suffering a brief illness, where his beloved sister, Ashley, was waiting for him. Born in Fort Wayne on July 25, 1989, Jared was the much loved and cherished son of Kim and Susan Stewart. He was a gentle giant who loved fireworks, playing pranks on his friends, camping, fishing, trying his skills out in the kitchen, sport shooting, animals and his friends and family. He graduated from Homestead High School in 2008. "This world will seem bit dimmer now without his dry sense of humor." Jared worked at Sherwin Williams for many years and enjoyed the interactions with his customers. He is survived by his parents; grandmother, Sandra Brown; aunts, Lisa (Steve) Cushing, Kelly (Randy) Powell and Era (Joe) Householder; uncles, Bradley Brown and Bruce Helmuth; numerous cousins; and his cat, Rambo. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ashley Stewart; aunt, Sue Birkmeier; grandmother, Phyllis Horstman; and grandfathers, Ward Stewart and David Brown. Due to COVID-19 there will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date. "No flowers please," but donations in Jared's name would be much appreciated for Allen County SPCA (ACSPCA). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020