JARELL Q. CAUSEY, 30, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Surviving are his children, Madysyn D. and Jamari J. Causey; mother, Anita (William) Webb; father, Dorall Causey; sisters, De'Shyra Belcher, Jasmine Dowdell and Jade Walker; a brother, Jaqui Walker; grandmother, Pamela Preston; grandfathers, Marvin (Bethany) Holiday and Edward Nelson; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Dowdell Porter; and grandfather, Howard Ray Preston. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Kingdom Door Christian Worship Center, 1004 E. Pontiac St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 6, 2019