JARELL Q. CAUSEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JARELL Q. CAUSEY.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

JARELL Q. CAUSEY, 30, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Surviving are his children, Madysyn D. and Jamari J. Causey; mother, Anita (William) Webb; father, Dorall Causey; sisters, De'Shyra Belcher, Jasmine Dowdell and Jade Walker; a brother, Jaqui Walker; grandmother, Pamela Preston; grandfathers, Marvin (Bethany) Holiday and Edward Nelson; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Dowdell Porter; and grandfather, Howard Ray Preston. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Kingdom Door Christian Worship Center, 1004 E. Pontiac St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.