JASON JAMES FARREN, 36, of Palmyra, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Born Dec. 24, 1982, in Grottoes, Va., he grew up in New Haven, Ind., and later settled back in Virginia where he was owner and operator of North Fork Auto, serving Palmyra and surrounding communities. He was a natural and creative entrepreneur and an avid fisherman. He valued integrity and friendship. He is survived by his father, Barry Farren; mother, Mary Berghoff; stepfather, Neil Meyer; sister, Patricia (Richard) Chappell; grandmothers, Doris Farren and Rita Berghoff; sweetheart, Rebekah Thompson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The memorial service is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Effort Baptist Church, 7820 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra (VA 22963). In lieu of flowers, extend a hand to a friend or someone in need.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019