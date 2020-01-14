Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 (419)-893-7686 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JASON R. DODGE, 37, of Monclova Township, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Northwest Ohio Hospice Inpatient Unit, Toledo. Born Dec. 7, 1982, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Randall and Janice Dodge. Jason was a premature infant with a birth weight of only 1 lb. and 7 oz. At 7 weeks of age he contracted spiral meningitis and after a three and a half month stay finally came home at a birth weight of 5lbs. 4 oz. He attended Turnstone in Fort Wayne, a preschool for the handicapped. He then attended special education classes at Southwest Allen County Schools in Fort Wayne. His last two years of public school was at Anthony Wayne High School, Whitehouse, Ohio. Jason attended the Sunshine Vocational Center in Maumee, Ohio for 13 years. He enjoyed going on walks in his wheelchair especially when it was hot, strumming his guitar and auto harp and holding a hand massager. "He had an infectious belly laugh that made everyone smile." Surviving are his parents, Randy and Jan Dodge; sister, Laura (Jeff) LaForest; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Maison - Dardenne - Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio. Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, Ohio The family suggests memorials to the Vocational Center at Sunshine Children's' Home 7223 Maumee-Western Road, Maumee, OH 43537 or Zion Lutheran Church Praise Band, 22 N. 2nd. St., Waterville, OH 43566. Condolences may be shared with the family at

JASON R. DODGE, 37, of Monclova Township, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Northwest Ohio Hospice Inpatient Unit, Toledo. Born Dec. 7, 1982, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Randall and Janice Dodge. Jason was a premature infant with a birth weight of only 1 lb. and 7 oz. At 7 weeks of age he contracted spiral meningitis and after a three and a half month stay finally came home at a birth weight of 5lbs. 4 oz. He attended Turnstone in Fort Wayne, a preschool for the handicapped. He then attended special education classes at Southwest Allen County Schools in Fort Wayne. His last two years of public school was at Anthony Wayne High School, Whitehouse, Ohio. Jason attended the Sunshine Vocational Center in Maumee, Ohio for 13 years. He enjoyed going on walks in his wheelchair especially when it was hot, strumming his guitar and auto harp and holding a hand massager. "He had an infectious belly laugh that made everyone smile." Surviving are his parents, Randy and Jan Dodge; sister, Laura (Jeff) LaForest; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Maison - Dardenne - Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio. Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, Ohio The family suggests memorials to the Vocational Center at Sunshine Children's' Home 7223 Maumee-Western Road, Maumee, OH 43537 or Zion Lutheran Church Praise Band, 22 N. 2nd. St., Waterville, OH 43566. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close