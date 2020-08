Or Copy this URL to Share

JASON RAY BALL, 48, and his son, BRONSON MICHAEL BALL, 21, both of Columbia City, tragically lost their lives on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.



