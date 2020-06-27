JASON "BIRD" SOWERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JASON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JASON "BIRD"' SOWERS, 48, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Fishers. He was born on Dec. 6, 1971, in Fort Wayne. He was a man who loved his family, friends and his dogs. He also enjoyed fishing, wood carving, hunting, and painting. Surviving are his dad, Rick (wife, Kathy) Sowers; sister, Shelle (husband, Mitch) Saylor; stepbrother, Troy McGuffey; nieces, Siara Saylor, Marissa Saylor, Allie Hall, and Lindsey McGuffey; nephew, Drew Saylor; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is now reunited with his mother, Nancy Kamphues, who preceeded him in death. "He will be missed by everyone who knows him!" There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Fort Wayne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved