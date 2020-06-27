JASON "BIRD"' SOWERS, 48, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Fishers. He was born on Dec. 6, 1971, in Fort Wayne. He was a man who loved his family, friends and his dogs. He also enjoyed fishing, wood carving, hunting, and painting. Surviving are his dad, Rick (wife, Kathy) Sowers; sister, Shelle (husband, Mitch) Saylor; stepbrother, Troy McGuffey; nieces, Siara Saylor, Marissa Saylor, Allie Hall, and Lindsey McGuffey; nephew, Drew Saylor; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is now reunited with his mother, Nancy Kamphues, who preceeded him in death. "He will be missed by everyone who knows him!" There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Fort Wayne.



