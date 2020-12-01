1/1
JASON STUCKEY
1976 - 2020
JASON STUCKEY, 44, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1976, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Benjamin and Susan Stuckey Sr. He was a 1995 graduate of Elmhurst High School. He spent 25 years working in HVAC for a number of different companies. He was an avid sports fan, primarily the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Surviving family include his daughters, Madison Stuckey and Haley Gordon; grandchildren, Emersen and Hendrix Gordon; parents, Ben and Sue; brothers, Benjamin (Julie) Stuckey Jr. and Matthew Stuckey; uncle, Robert Brooker; aunt, Lorraine Brooker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in passing by his grandparents; and aunt, Joan Fortney. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. Masks are required and group size rules will be followed. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences and memories of Jason may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
DEC
2
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
2607473186
