JASON STUCKEY, 44, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1976, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Benjamin and Susan Stuckey Sr. He was a 1995 graduate of Elmhurst High School. He spent 25 years working in HVAC for a number of different companies. He was an avid sports fan, primarily the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Surviving family include his daughters, Madison Stuckey and Haley Gordon; grandchildren, Emersen and Hendrix Gordon; parents, Ben and Sue; brothers, Benjamin (Julie) Stuckey Jr. and Matthew Stuckey; uncle, Robert Brooker; aunt, Lorraine Brooker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in passing by his grandparents; and aunt, Joan Fortney. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. Masks are required and group size rules will be followed. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. Condolences and memories of Jason may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com