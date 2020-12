Or Copy this URL to Share

STUCKEY, JASON: Funeral service is 6 p.m. today, Dec. 2, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. Masks are required and group size rules will be followed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store