JAVIER BEDOLLA TAMAYO, 46, of New Haven, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He was born on Oct. 20, 1973. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He worked at CoreTech as a mold operator. He is survived by his wife, Tammy; his children, Brenda, Daysi, Paola, Javier and Brianna; his mother, Yolanda Tamayo Maga¤a; brothers, Froylan (Maria) and Gabriel (Rita); sisters, Rita and Tania (Juan); and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Bedolla Carmona, and sister, Martha Bedolla. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one-hour prior. Additional viewing visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to family to help pay for funeral expenses.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019