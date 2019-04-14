JAVIER WILLIAM "JW" RIVERA

JAVIER WILLIAM "JW" RIVERA, infant son of Angel Myers and Donato Rivera, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He is also survived by his siblings, Audriana Abernathy, Shianne Myers and Sky Jones; and grandparents, Paulette and Joe "JW" Hair, Margarita Orosco and Donato Rivera. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
