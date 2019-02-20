Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAY A. SIVITS. View Sign

JAY A. SIVITS, 66, "slipped peacefully away from us and into the loving arms of Jesus" on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at 7:29 a.m. She passed painlessly and peacefully with her family holding her hands. Born July 3, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Doris and Bill Sivits. She grew up in Fort Wayne, graduating from R. Nelson Snider High School in 1970. She then went on to graduate from Ball State University in 1974, with her RN and Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. After graduation she moved to Chicago and worked as a nurse for several years at the Rehab Institute of Chicago until she was called to ministry. Jay began her service as a Nurses Christian Fellowship (NCF) Campus Staff Minister in 1976, with responsibilities increasing until she became NCF Campus Staff Director in 1994. She completed a Master's Degree in Christian Studies from New College in Berkley, Calif. In 1996, she began working with Graduate Student Ministries through InterVarsity Christian Fellowship (IVCF), including time as a Regional Director. Ten years ago, she became the National Co-Director of Spiritual Formation and Prayer. In 2016 she moved from Chicago to Massachusetts and joined NE IVCF Team, focusing on spiritual formation and prayer. She is survived by sister, Ina (Sylvan) Luhring of Lincoln, Neb., cousins, Sam Stinson Mishawaka, Ind., Philip (Judy) Stinson of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Bonnie (John) Hess of Clearwater, Fla.; her adopted Boston family, Wanda (Richard) Carey and their son R.J. Carey; goddaughter, Jennifer (Joe) Frappier, and three god-grandchildren. Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd. Following will be a commital service held at 1:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6600 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.



8325 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

(260) 426-9494

