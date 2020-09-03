JAY D. BLEVINS, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Born in Richmond, Ind., in 1939, he was a son of the late George and Sarah (Hughes) Blevins. Jay graduated from Richmond High School and later served in the U.S.A.F. as a technician on the F-80 aircraft. He retired from Dana Corp in 1998 after 34 years. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jay also loved reading, baseball (The Reds), and acting at the Civic Theater, dinner theatre, and in the movie "Eight Men Out." Jay is survived by his wife, Rosa; children, Ray, JD Wayne, Mike Burke and Jay Jr.; daughter, Donna Horn; 16 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings, Bill, Dan, John, George, Orphy, and Louise; and one grandchild, Ryan. Services for Jay are pending. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
