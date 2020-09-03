1/1
JAY D. BLEVINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAY D. BLEVINS, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Born in Richmond, Ind., in 1939, he was a son of the late George and Sarah (Hughes) Blevins. Jay graduated from Richmond High School and later served in the U.S.A.F. as a technician on the F-80 aircraft. He retired from Dana Corp in 1998 after 34 years. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jay also loved reading, baseball (The Reds), and acting at the Civic Theater, dinner theatre, and in the movie "Eight Men Out." Jay is survived by his wife, Rosa; children, Ray, JD Wayne, Mike Burke and Jay Jr.; daughter, Donna Horn; 16 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings, Bill, Dan, John, George, Orphy, and Louise; and one grandchild, Ryan. Services for Jay are pending. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved