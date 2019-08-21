JAY E. WITTE, 57, of Decatur, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 22, 1962, in Decatur, a son of Edwin E. and Betty L. (Hocke-meyer) Witte. On Sept. 22, 1984, he married Jo E. Snyder. He was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen, where he served as the Church Treasurer for 16 years. He was a 1980 graduate of Bellmont High School and a 1984 graduate of I.P.F.W., receiving a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Jay worked in Engineering for over 30 years, with his last position being the owner / operator of Integrated Systems. "He loved his family unconditionally, especially his children and grandchildren." He was an avid Purdue Boilermakers fan. He enjoyed his time at Hamilton Lake with family and friends and House boating on Dale Hollow in Tennessee. Surviving are the love of his life and wife of 34 years, Jo E. Witte of Decatur; his mother, Betty L. Witte of Decatur; two daughters, Holly (Noah) Barnard of Huntington and Katie (Heath) Fullenkamp of Decatur; three brothers, Gene (Merrylu) Witte, Jan Witte, and Jeff (Tonda) Witte all of Decatur; four grandchildren, Rebecca and Mallory Barnard and Bentley and Brody Fullenkamp. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin E. Witte in 1986. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior in St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen Parish Hall. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will follow service in the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bingen. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen 175th Anniversary Mission Fund. To sign our guest book, go to www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019