JAYLIN L. ROBINSON, 23, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Surviving are his sons, Kiandrez and Dominic; parents, Mande-line James and Ricky Robinson; siblings, Jaysha (Niyi) Durwoju, Kyra Sunderland and Jarrell James; grandparents, Cora James, Paula and Willie Ford; other relatives and friends. Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Imani Baptist Temple, 2920 Indiana Ave., with calling beginning at 10 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019