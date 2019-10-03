JAYLIN L. ROBINSON (1996 - 2019)
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Imani Baptist Temple
2920 Indiana Ave.
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Imani Baptist Temple
2920 Indiana Ave.
Obituary
JAYLIN L. ROBINSON, 23, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Surviving are his sons, Kiandrez and Dominic; parents, Mande-line James and Ricky Robinson; siblings, Jaysha (Niyi) Durwoju, Kyra Sunderland and Jarrell James; grandparents, Cora James, Paula and Willie Ford; other relatives and friends. Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Imani Baptist Temple, 2920 Indiana Ave., with calling beginning at 10 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019
