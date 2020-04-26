JEAN A. LOAR, 88, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Carthage, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Maddie Trembly. She loved caring for her family as a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Lisa) Clark of Fort Wayne, David (Barb Weber) Clark of Fort Wayne, Stephanie (Loren) Doppelt of Paletine, Ill., Kimberly Clark of Fort Wayne, and Debra Clark of Fort Wayne; step-children, Brad (Becky) Loar of Lawerenceville, Ga. and Deatra (Joe) Neary of Dayton, Ky.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one step-grandson; two step-great-grandchildren. Jean was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jack R. Clark, and second husband, Gene A. Loar. A private memorial service will held at later date. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Child and Family Services. To sign online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020