JEAN A. ZAUNER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born March 17, 1932, in Mineola, N.Y., Jean was a daughter of the late James and Meta (Opperman) Lang. She was a homemaker, a member of Phi Mu Sorority, and a member of the former Forest Park United Methodist Church where she taught and was on administrative boards for more than 35 years. Surviving are her husband, Richard E. Zauner; and sons, David Zauner and Jonathan Zauner. Private family service. Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice. Arrangements by D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020