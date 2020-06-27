JEAN ALICE GERMANN, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2:11 a.m., in her home. Born in Shawano, Wis., April 2, 1931, she was a daughter of Emil H. and Bernice (Lillie) Ruprecht. She attended St. James Lutheran School where her dad taught. The family moved to Milwaukee when she was in 4th grade and she attended Cross Lutheran School where her dad was principal and her Uncle Ren Lillie was pastor. She had an older brother, John, and a younger sister, Mary (Tom) Malone, who lives in California. High school was at York High in Elmhurst, Ill. She received a two year certificate qualifying her to teach in parochial schools from St. John's College in Winfield, Kan. Her first job in education was teaching 1st and 2nd grades at St. James Lutheran School in Lafayette, Ind., where she met Al at a University Lutheran Sunday supper just off Purdue's campus. Jean graduated from Valparaiso University in 1954 and in the same year married Al when he returned from the Army. They lived in student housing by the football stadium. Jean taught at a local public school and later was secretary to an engineering professor while Al got his PhD. They moved to South Whitley in 1957. When Jean's children were of school age, she taught elementary school, took care of a vegetable garden, canned produce from that garden, worked at Clark's Drug Store evenings, and retired after 20 years as Library Assistant at Whitko High School where she served as girls tennis coach. She enjoyed traveling, swimming, camping, hiking, biking, tennis, reading, bridge, flowers - especially daisies, her grandchildren and ice cream. She was actively involved at St. John's Lutheran Church serving in Alter Guild and Fellowship Circle. She volunteered at Parkview Hospital and the Embassy Theater. Vacations included trips to Europe, Greece, Mexico, Canada, and China as well as many of the United States. Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years; daughters, Gail (Patrick) Murphy, Beth Berta and Paula (Robert) Andrews; seven grandchildren; and sister, Mary. She was preceded in death by her brother, John. Jean's memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at a later date. Suggested memorials include: St. John's Lutheran Church, 2469 W. Kaiser Road, Columbia City, IN 46725; Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814; or IU Anatomical Education Program, 635 Burnhill Dr, Room MS-5053, Indianapolis, IN 46202.



